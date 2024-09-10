You will need to buy a USB-C cable separately to charge the Apple AirPods 4

Apple just announced new models of the AirPods 4: the standard AirPods 4, and the AirPods 4 with ANC (Active Noise Cancelation). Both models now come with cases featuring USB-C ports for charging, but neither will ship with a USB-C cable in the box.

Yes, you heard that right! According to the official comparison website for all AirPods models, there is a note that reads "USB-C Charge Cable sold separately" for both models of the newly launched AirPods 4. Notably, a USB-C cable is included inside the box for the new AirPods Max, which now also features a USB-C charging port.

During the "It's Glowtime" event, Apple did not mention the removal of the USB-C cable from the AirPods 4 packaging. However, it appears that Apple is assuming that most people already have a USB-C cable lying around their houses, as nearly all Apple products now feature USB-C ports. It would be a pain for those who still have the previous-gen AirPods with lightning ports.

Back in 2020, citing environmental reasons, Apple removed the charger from the iPhone 12 box. While Android companies, especially Samsung, mocked Apple for this, it didn't take long before Samsung followed suit. Then in 2022, Apple stopped shipping the USB-C cable in the Apple TV box, which was used to charge the Siri Remote.

Slowly but steadily, Apple is reducing the content of its product boxes. It remains to be seen what Apple will remove next. The box itself, perhaps?

All jokes aside, the standard AirPods 4 retails for $129 and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation model will be sold for $179. Both devices are available for pre-order but will go on sale on September 20. The AirPods 2 on the other hand, will get a new software update shortly, which will bring features such as Conversation Awareness, Conversation Boost, Adaptive EQ, Hearing Aid, Media Assist, Noise app, and more.