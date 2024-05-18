The alleged Apple ‘iPhone 17 Slim' could bring the biggest redesign since the iPhone X

Rumors about the iPhone 16 series have continuously surfaced online, revealing information such as the design changes, camera changes, MagSafe charging rings getting slimmer, better battery life, etc. Earlier, it was reported that the Apple iPhone 16 is on track, as display production will begin next month.

Notably, earlier this month, we reported that Apple could replace the "Plus" model with a new "Slim" model in next year's iPhone 17 lineup. Now, the latest report by The Information shares some extra details about what you can expect from the alleged iPhone 17 Slim next year.

According to the report, Apple could bring about one of the biggest design changes with the iPhone 17 Slim by relocating the rear cameras from the top-left corner to the top-center. Since the original 2007 model, Apple has kept the cameras on the top-left corner of the iPhones.

So, the rear camera system being repositioned to the top center would be one of the biggest changes since the iPhone X. Apparently, the iPhone X brought many changes, such as the removal of the home button, Face ID, OLED display, thin bezels, and more.

The report further claims that the alleged iPhone 17 Slim would be costlier even than the Pro Max model. The current iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $1,199, and the iPhone 17 Slim is expected to cross this threshold.

The Information reports that Apple is testing a few designs for the slimmer iPhone, which corroborates our previous story on the iPhone 17 Slim. The iPhone 17 Slim could feature an aluminum chassis and a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie cameras.

Moreover, the rumored iPhone 17 Slim would be powered by Apple's latest silicon, the A19 Bionic, and the phone could offer better selfie cameras. The screen will reportedly measure somewhere between 6.12 inches and 6.69 inches (likely 6.5 inches). We might have seen Apple going the "Slim" way with the recently released Apple iPad Pro, the slimmest Apple product ever.

The "Slim" moniker isn't going to be just a placeholder, but the report says that the said model would actually be "significantly thinner" than current iPhone models.