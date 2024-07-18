Apple's plan of introducing iPhone 17 Slim might have run into a hitch

Apple is just a few months away from the grand launch of the much-awaited iPhone 16 series. Leaks about the iPhone 16 models have appeared multiple times, leaving not much to guess. Amidst iPhone 16 rumors and leaks, it was reported that Apple may replace the Plus model in its iPhone lineup with the iPhone 17 Slim model.

Later, it was also rumored that Apple was planning the biggest redesign with the iPhone 17 Slim since the iPhone X. Now, a fresh post on X by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple's plans to launch a slim iPhone 17 model, purportedly the iPhone 17 Slim, might have been delayed.

Kuo adds that Apple has once again seemingly delayed its plans to use resin-coated copper (RCC) components in future iPhones. Reportedly, RCC components would have helped Apple cut down on internal component space requirements, which would have resulted in slimmer designs or even bigger batteries inside future iPhones.

更新： 因無法滿足Apple對品質的高標準要求，2025年新款iPhone 17將不採用RCC作為PCB主板材料。

Update: Due to the inability to meet Apple's high-quality requirements, the new iPhone 17 in 2025 will not use RCC as the PCB motherboard material. https://t.co/ZInZnDqQqZ — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 17, 2024

However, concerns over durability and fragility are touted as the reasons behind Apple's decision to delay using RCC components. It was previously expected to be used inside one of the iPhone 16 series devices, which was later delayed for the iPhone 17 series, which would come out in 2025.

Kuo did not mention if RCC components will be used in the iPhone 18 series, expected to debut in 2026, or if there is a long-term delay. Speaking of thin, there are rumors that the upcoming iPhone 16 models will feature slimmer bezels, expected to be the thinnest on any smartphone.

There are also rumors that this year's iPhone 16 models will feature Samsung's M14 OLED panels, even better than the ones found in Samsung's own Galaxy S24 Ultra. Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are also expected to feature significant fast charging speeds, especially wired charging.