Fresh renders show off Google's Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL together

A lot has already leaked about the Google Pixel 9 series, both unofficially and officially. The Pixel 9 series will debut next month at the Made by Google event. In this year's Pixel lineup, Google is also adding the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The entire Pixel 9 lineup was previously leaked in real-world images, courtesy of Taiwan's NCC certification. It is also rumored that the Pixel 9 series will come with upgraded cameras, but not the main sensor. Pixel 9 Pro XL's zoom is also hinted to max out at 30x.

Officially, Google has shared multiple teaser videos of the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (which eventually confirmed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold moniker). Google also shared a teaser that quickly flashed 22 reasons to buy the Pixel 9 Pro. Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to be sold in more countries than its previous generation.

Now, tipster Evan Blass on X (surprisingly of low resolution) has shared a render showing off the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL together. While the image shows off what we already know, it does give us a peek into the bezel situation on this year's Pixels.

Going by the leaked renders, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro seem to be identical in size. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL appears to be larger than the pack. All Pixel phones seem to be sporting the new Pixel 9 series wallpapers.

Speaking of bezels, the Pro models seem to have more thinner and uniform bezels around the screen. Whereas, the vanilla Pixel 9 appears to have a slightly thicker bezel wrapped around it. All three Pixel phones rock the new camera module, with the Pixel 9 having a dual-camera setup, while the Pro models pack a triple-camera setup.

The European pricing of the Pixel 9 lineup has already been leaked, and it appears that Google may slightly increase the pricing. This year's Google Pixel 9 lineup is expected to pack Samsung's M14 OLED panels, which are better than the Galaxy S24 Ultra's display. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also rumored to feature a new Samsung modem along with 16GB of RAM.