iPhone 16 series tipped off to come in new colors and may rename the older ones

Many details, in the form of leaks, have appeared over the past few months regarding the upcoming iPhone 16 series. A couple of times, dummy units of the entire iPhone 16 lineup popped up online, for the first time, highlighting the design changes we can expect Apple to make, specifically the rumored vertical camera module on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

Then, the second time, the dummy units of the iPhone 16 series showcased slimmer MagSafe components on the back of the phone compared to last year. Leaks were suggesting that Apple could use color-infused glass back on standard iPhone 16 models. Apple is also expected to use a new coating technology to reduce the problem of lens flare.

Also, right in time, Apple's display partners will start the production of the iPhone 16 series' displays next month. According to reports, the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro models are projected to have the highest production volume among the entire series.

Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a post on X (formerly Twitter) says that he expects Apple could introduce two new colors to replace some existing shades. He believes that the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus will continue to come in black, green, and pink color options. However, the pale yellow color could be dropped for the white color.

2H24 iPhone 16系列機殼顏色預測



iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max：黑色、白色 (或銀色)、灰色 (應該是原色鈦金屬)、玫瑰

iPhone 16 & 16 Plus：黑色、綠色、粉紅、藍色、白色



Apple可能對顏色會有不同的稱呼 (如先前稱呼白色為星光色)。此外，即便顏色名稱與既有機種相同，但看起來可能會不一樣。



--… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 19, 2024

Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to come in black, white (or silver), and grey options. This year, the "Blue Titanium" color will bid adieu, and it could be replaced by the "Rose Titanium" color.

Kuo also claims that Apple may tweak the naming scheme for all colors, irrespective of any changes in the colors themselves. He gives an example that Apple renamed white to "Starlight" when Apple released the iPhone 13. Earlier, Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could offer better battery life by using battery cells with increased energy density and also using stainless steel battery casing.