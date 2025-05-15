Apple's foldable iPhone could feature both a punch-hole and under-display camera

It was recently rumored that Apple could be shifting to a bi-annual release of iPhones, with its first foldable iPhone launching in the second half of 2026. There is also speculation that the 20th anniversary iPhone, which will be released in 2027, could be the one everyone was waiting for: a bezel-less iPhone.

While on one hand, things are getting heated up for Apple, as the company is battling supply chain woes in China along with tariffs imposed by the U.S. government, a reliable tipster has shared some interesting information about the company's alledged first foldable iPhone.

According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station on the social media platform Weibo, the foldable iPhone could bring two long-awaited technologies to an Apple device. Notably, the tipster suggests that the foldable iPhone could feature a punch-hole and under-display cameras.

The leaker says that the book-style foldable's inner display will be a 14.1:1 ratio panel featuring under-display camera technology, and the outer display will be a 14.6:1 ratio panel with a punch-hole camera. Additionally, Digital Chat Station claims that the information is based on a new prototype smaller than the previous unit.

So, where will the Touch ID or Face ID be located? Reportedly, Touch ID will be making a comeback, and it will be embedded inside the power button on the side of the device.

The Apple foldable is shaping up to be an interesting phone. Notably, Apple wanted some technological advantages and no display crease, which they have allegedly achieved. The foldable iPhone is also said to have a strong metallic hinge, which is better than other foldables on the market.

Since this will be Apple's first foldable, which fans have long requested, the company may easily charge above $2,000 for it. For now, everything is speculation, and we suggest you take anything with a pinch of salt.