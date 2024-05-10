Apple reportedly inks a deal with Samsung to supply displays for its foldable devices

Recently, we reported about a patent that hints that Apple might be aggressively working on its new foldable device, reportedly a foldable iPhone. The report suggested a novel hinge design for the foldable iPhone, and the phone would rock a clamshell design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series.

Now, according to the latest report by DigiTimes Asia, a deal has reportedly been signed by Samsung Display, the display wing of Samsung Electronics, with Apple for foldable devices, reportedly a folding iPhone. Rumors have already indicated that Apple may debut its first folding iPhone, likely in late 2026.

DigiTimes Asia claims that the input about Apple inking a deal with Samsung Display for its foldable devices comes from the supply chain, citing industry experts. Additional details are yet to be uncovered, but if the reports are true, we may see the first folding Apple device, more likely to be an iPhone, soon. Earlier, it was reported that Apple was also discussing a display deal with LG Display.

The other side of the story could be that Apple may have signed a foldable display deal with Samsung for a device, which, according to a report, could be a 20.3-inch foldable device. A 20.3-inch device can't be an iPhone, for sure. It could be a new foldable MacBook or an entirely new segment of device.

Besides, the previously leaked patent of the foldable device suggests that the folding mechanism can be implemented for a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, and other portable devices.

There were also some reports claiming that Apple is working on not one, but two foldable devices, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation. It is speculated that Apple has shifted some of its resources from its Vision Pro headset department to help develop the foldable device.

Let us know your opinion on whether you would like to witness a folding iPhone compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, or if you prefer Apple to unveil an entirely different folding device.