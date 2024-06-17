Bethesda boss says they don't 'need to rush' for next Fallout game

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard has confirmed that Fallout fans will need to be patient for a brand-new game. In a recent interview (via MrMattyPlays YouTube channel), Howard was asked about the future of the popular post-apocalyptic series.

While Howard acknowledged Fallout's popularity has never been higher thanks to the Amazon Prime Video's TV show, he said Bethesda is not rushing to put out another game. He feels they don't "need to get stuff out that is different than the work we're doing in Fallout 76."

Howard understands the demand for a "new kind of 'mainline' single-player game." However, he explained such games take extensive time and care to develop. Rather than rushing production, Bethesda wants to get it right and make each new entry feels like a "meaningful moment."

We don't feel like we need to rush any of that. Right now, the Fallout TV show fills a certain niche in terms of the franchise and story-telling. I totally get the desire for a new kind of 'mainline' single-player game, but those things take time. I don't think it's bad for people to miss things, as well. We just want to get it right and make sure that everything we're doing in a franchise, whether it's Elder Scrolls or Fallout or now Starfield, that those become meaningful moments for everybody who loves these franchises as much as we do.

The last mainline single-player game in the franchise was 2015's Fallout 4. While it's been nearly a decade, Howard believes it's better not to rush future installments. He said "I don't think it's bad for people to miss things."

Bethesda is currently busy updating Fallout 4 and Starfield. An expansion pack called Shattered Space for Starfield is due out later this year, while next-gen update for Fallout 4 is released in April.

Bethesda temporarily cut prices on Fallout franchise last month to help promote the TV show. While the games are selling well, they also saw a large increase in concurrent players on Steam. In the meantime, the Prime Video's TV show will return for season two.