Fallout Season 1 is nominated for 17 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series

The TV show adaptation of the Fallout game series from Bethesda Game Studios and Microsoft received both critical acclaim and high viewer numbers when it launched on Amazon Prime Video in April. This week, the first season of the show got even more recognition as it was nominated for 17 Emmy awards.

The awards are considered the top prize for TV shows and are given out by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Fallout was nominated for 16 Emmys for the show itself, including one for Outstanding Drama Series, and actor Walton Goggins, who played The Ghoul in the series, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series.

The first episode of Season One, The End, written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, also received a nomination for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series. The other nominations were in the more technical categories, including Outstanding Main Title Design, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. The 17th nomination was not for the show itself but for Fallout: Vault 33. The interactive website that promoted the series was nominated for Outstanding Emerging Media Program.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer posted his congratulations to Amazon Prime Video, Bethesda, and the show's production company Kilter Films for the Fallout Emmy nominations on his X account. The award winners will be revealed on September 15.

— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 17, 2024

Amazon quickly ordered a second season of the Fallout TV show soon after the first season dropped. The popularity of the show was so great, it caused a surge of new players and buyers of many games in the Fallout series. In May, Bethesda announced that the most recent game in the series, Fallout 76, had reached 20 million players. The announcement was accompanied by an interview with Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard, who said "we’re in plans for future games in this series". Details about those plans were not revealed.