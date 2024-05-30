When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Fallout 76 has now hit 20 million total players; Bethesda has "plans for future games"

Fallout 76, the online multiplayer version of the post-apocayoptste RPG series from Bethesda Game Studios, launched in 2018. However, the game got mixed reviews from critics and players when it was first released. Bethesda has since made a number of content updates and bug fixes for the game.

In December 2023, Fallout 76 had generated a total of 17 million players since the game's launch. However, the release of the Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime Video boosted the game's player numbers and its overall sales. Indeed, it became the eighth best-selling video game in the US during the month of April,

Today, the official Fallout X account revealed that Fallout 76's player count went up from 17 million in December to over 20 million at the moment.

To mark the occasion, Variety interviewed Bethesda Game Studios' director and executive producer Todd Howard. He discussed how the TV show has affected the sales of Fallout 76, and indeed all of the previous games in the series.

“Depending on the ‘Fallout’ game, you’re looking at a 4-6x increase in daily players, which is beyond anything I’ve ever seen in my 30 years of doing this,” Howard said. “Having an event that brings that many people into games that you have and who have never played your games before, that’s a big thing. New players who have never played a game or never played one of our games. It’s a really, really unique moment.”

The new success of the Fallout games does beg the question of if Bethesda has plans for more Fallout games. In the interview, Howard stated "we’re in plans for future games in this series" but did not offer any more details.

