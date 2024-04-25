Fallout 4 next-gen update is live with new render modes, Creation Club content, and more

The highly anticipated next-gen update for Fallout 4 is finally here, just as promised. Other than enhancements for the current-gen consoles, Bethesda has filled the update with Creation Club content, widescreen support, bug fixes, and more.

The popular RPG is now a native application on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, and the developer now has two performance modes for players to choose from when jumping in. The first is Quality Mode, which runs the game at 30FPS at 4K resolution and at Ultra settings without dynamic resolution scaling. If the player is using a 120Hz display, Quality Mode will target 40FPS instead.

Meanwhile, the Performance Mode will target 60FPS at 4K resolution, and will utilize standard graphics settings alongside dynamic resolution to hit that frame rate. Interestingly, if Fallout 4 detects a 1440p display is connected to the console, it will automatically run at that resolution and target 60FPS at Ultra settings instead, regardless of what mode was selected.

PC players will find official support for widescreen and ultra-widescreen displays now. For handheld gaming fans, Fallout 4 Steam Deck verification has finally arrived with this update too. The title is now also available on the Epic Games Store for the first time.

Here are all the bug fixes included with this update straight from the changelog, which even apply to last-generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players:

Resolved issues preventing Japanese and Chinese users from connecting to Bethesda.net (this restores access to Mods).

Resolved issue preventing save data from properly loading during the prologue.

Resolved issue that could prevent the Vault 111 Door from opening on new games.

Resolved issue that could prevent the quest “Go Home” from advancing.

Resolved issue that could result in Codsworth being broken on the ground after fast traveling.

Resolved issue with mipmaps in DLC.

Resolved issue that could result in a softlock when in dialogue with Prestson Garvey.

Resolved issue preventing autosaves while fast traveling in Power Armor.

Fixed issue where text would occasionally disappear in the Creation Club menu.

Resolved issues with text formatting in the credits in Japanese and Chinese.

Resolved issue causing the camera to fail when leaving furniture after an extended time.

Fixed issue that could misplace quest markers while the VR Workshop Creation was installed alongside Automatron.

Resolved issue with player movement in some underwater areas at Thicket Excavations.

Resolved issue that could cause corruption within the Settlement system resulting in wrong resource counts and/or destroyed settlements.

Resolved issue where the “Level Up” notification would display even if there was not a level up available.

Fixed some flickering in Vault 111.

Stability improvements. PC Only Resolved issue preventing saves being made under Windows Usernames with Cyrillic, Chinese, or Japanese characters. Creation Kit Removed non-functional “Hot Load” button. Removed non-functional “Material Editor” button.

Editor IDs longer than 99 characters will no longer crash the editor.

Resolved crash that could occur while viewing a quest’s Objectives tab.

Resolved hang that could occur while adding a reference to a layer.

Other than that, the "Enclave Remnants (New!), Enclave Weapon Skins, Enclave Armor Skins, Tesla Cannon, Hellfire Power Armor, X-02 Power Armor, Heavy Incinerator, Halloween Workshop (New!), Makeshift Weapon Pack (New!)" Creation Club items are now available to all players for free.

The Fallout 4 Next-gen Update is now rolling out across, PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, and GOG), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Its size seems to vary from platform to platform, with Steam users seeing a 15GB download, while Xbox players are seeing a 22GB update.