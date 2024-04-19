The Fallout TV show is officially getting a second season, confirms Amazon

While things were already looking good for the recently launched first season of the Fallout live-action TV series to be renewed, it became official late on Thursday. Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that a second season of the show, based on the post-apocalypse RPG series, is in the works.

Amazon Prime Video made the announcement for Season 2 on the show's official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?



See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2. pic.twitter.com/ULs6DEPHDW — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 18, 2024

Chances were very good the show would get some new episodes. One of them is that the reviews for the series have been very positive from both critics and viewers. Also, according to Deadline, the show is now in the top three most-watched shows ever on Amazon Prime Video, and had the biggest global audience for the streaming service since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted in September 2022.

More telling was the fact that Amazon Prime Video had already secured a $25 million tax credit from the government of California so Fallout could film in and around Los Angeles for its second season if it got renewed.

The owners of the game franchise, Bethesda Softworks and Microsoft, are also likely happy with this news. It temporarily cut prices on the previous games in the Fallout franchise to help promote the TV series. As a result, the games are not only selling well, but they are also getting big boosts in concurrent player counts on Steam.

Exactly when filming will begin on Season 2 is still something of a mystery for now. However, people who have binge-watched the first season might have a good idea of where at least part of Season 2 will be set.