NexusMods blames "the popularity of the Fallout TV series" for its heavy site traffic issues

The live-action TV series adaptation of Bethesda Softworks' Fallout game franchise from Amazon Prime Video began a genuine hit with both critics and audiences when all eight episodes of the first season dropped earlier this month. The series quickly got picked up for a second season last week.

One of the consequences of the success of the Fallout show is a renewed interest in the many games in the series. We have already reported that concurrent player counts for the PC games in the franchise have been hitting much higher numbers on Steam. Indeed, one game, Fallout 76, reached an all-time high number Sunday of 73,368 online players at once on Valve's service, according to SteamDB.

Along with those higher player numbers online, it looks like many of them are looking to keep playing those games with third-party mods. One of the leading game mod hosting sites is NexusMods. This weekend, the site announced it was experiencing such a high degree of extra traffic that it is causing them to make some adjustments.

In a post on the NexusMods status page on Friday, April 19, the site's team put the blame on their current situation on the success of the Fallout TV show. It stated:

We are experiencing much more traffic than usual due to the popularity of the Fallout TV series. We have deployed extra resources where possible and we are monitoring the uptime and performance across the network. We have staff on call at all times to deal with any problems.



Please do be aware that this extra traffic could cause a degraded experience across the website and our applications.

An updated message on Sunday, April 21, added:

We are still experiencing heavy load on the website and the CDN. We have added more resource to the website and re-routed some file downloads to try and keep things moving.



We continue to monitor the situation.

The NexusMods status page currently says that the site is "continuing to investigate this issue" when it comes to its current heavy traffic. So, if you use the site, you will likely run into some degraded performance until things settle down.