Get the 4TB Samsung T7 portable SSD for an all new low price at Amazon

The Samsung T7 lineup of portable solid-state drives is both an affordable and popular product for people who want to back up their important PC and mobile files. Right now, you can get the largest capacity Samsung T7 portable SSD for an all time low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the 4TB Samsung T7 portable SSD is priced at $299.99 at Amazon. That's not only its lowest price ever for this model, but its also a big $180 discount from its $479.99 MSRP.

The Samsung T7 has read speeds of up to 1,050 MB per second, and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB per second. While that's not as fast as other portable SSDs, it's still far faster than what you would get from old-fashioned portable hard drives.

The 4TB capacity of this model means you might be able to back up data for your entire PC, or from your smartphone or tablet. Its compact design will allow you to transport any data to wherever you wish to go with ease. Finally, the aluminum construction of the drive means it can withstand falls of up to 6 feet with no issues.

One thing we will mention is that while other storage models of the Samsung T7 SSD are available in Blue, Red, and Titan Gray colors, the 4TB model is only available in the Titan Gray option.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.