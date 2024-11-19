Starfield hits 15 million players, Bethesda celebrates with a new armored vehicle

Bethesda's latest RPG experience, Starfield, has crossed a major player milestone. The studio announced today that over 15 million players have set foot in the sci-fi universe it created. To celebrate, players can now download a brand-new vehicle straight from Bethesda that touts an armored cabin and a missile launcher. See it in action above.

While hitting 15 million players has taken over a year for the hit RPG, don't forget that the game saw 10 million players hitting its worlds only two weeks after launch. This means the game has taken almost 14 months to add the remaining 5 million players across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.

Today, players will also see Starfield's November update hit the title. Following the beta testing phase, the update containing uncapped frame rate option for Xbox Series X, Creation Kit: Lipsync support, and a whole lot of bug fixes is live now. Find the complete patch notes for Starfield Update 1.14.74 here.

Moreover, mods from Bethesda's own Creations platform can now be achievement-friendly when they are developed by Verified Creators. This will finally let players experience Starfield with Bethesda-verified mods (paid and not) without losing their achievements. "Achievements will not retroactively unlock on previous game saves with Creations, even if those Creations are now achievement friendly," adds Bethesda.

Aside from the new Deimog Land Vehicle from Bethesda, Celebrating Thanksgiving, the studio is also offering a new character-driven questline to Akila city. It involves a gifted mechanic with a passion for cooking:

When you stumble upon a dusty recipe book during your travels, you learn it belongs to Harbhajan—a once-hopeful chef whose ambitions were set aside for a more practical life. Returning the recipes ignites a spark, rekindling old dreams of becoming a galaxy-renowned chef. But could it be too late for a second chance?

Both Bethesda-produced mods are free to download now from the Creations menu in-game.