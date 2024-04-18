KB5037941: Microsoft quietly releases Windows 11 build 26100.2 for Windows 11 24H2 PCs

The 2024 update for Windows 11, version 24H2, is expected to be unveiled later this year. According to reports, the RTM (release to manufacturing) is going to happen this month itself, and the timing seems to align with another recent development wherein Microsoft released a Windows Insider build for HLK (Hardware Lab Kit) which essentially helps test and verify hardware compatibility.

The recent developments have led to speculation that the latest Canary and Dev channel Insider build 26100.1 belongs to the RTM branch. However, the build has quite a few issues, even outside those acknowledged by Microsoft.

The tech giant has currently released a new build 26100.2 under KB5037941, which appears to be an OEM build. Since it is for the OEM branch Microsoft has not released a separate changelog for it.

OEM builds like these are meant to be pre-installed on OEM PCs, the likes of vendors like Dell, HP, Asus, Lenovo, among others. This build is based on the previous build, 26100.1, and hence the bugs and issues may likely persist with this too.

This build is different from a servicing pipeline build wherein Microsoft tests the Insider servicing channels before pushing some major updates through. Also, if you don't have build 26100.1 installed, you are unlikely to receive this.

If you want to have a go at it, it is available on the UUP dump website. But again, this isn't really something you need or we recommend.

Recently Microsoft and AMD announced new Windows 11 AI PCs for enterprise and they will be powered by Ryzen 8000 PRO CPUs and Pluton security chips. AMD says these are arriving in Q2 and Computex 2024 in early June is where we expect to find these.

Via: Xeno (X / Twitter), Deskmodder