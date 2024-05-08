Files 3.4 is out with custom backgrounds, shortcut remapping, Listary integration, and more

Files version 3.4 is now available for download from the Microsoft Store. This popular alternative to Windows 11's stock File Explorer received several new features and improvements in the latest update. Users can now set custom backgrounds, remap shortcuts, filter file names in real time, and use Listary within the Files app.

Here is what is new:

Background Images : you can now create custom themes. Go to Settings > Appearance and click "Background image." Alternatively, right-click any picture and select Set as > Set as app background. The app also lets you adjust the background opacity.

: you can now create custom themes. Go to Settings > Appearance and click "Background image." Alternatively, right-click any picture and select Set as > Set as app background. The app also lets you adjust the background opacity. Shortcut customization : a new settings page allows modifying existing key shortcuts.

: a new settings page allows modifying existing key shortcuts. Real-time filtering : typing into the search box now instantly filters the folder to display only the files that match your search criteria.

: typing into the search box now instantly filters the folder to display only the files that match your search criteria. Listary : this powerful search app for Windows is now integrated into the Files app. You can turn it on in settings to get instant search results, rich context menus, better folder navigation, and more.

: this powerful search app for Windows is now integrated into the Files app. You can turn it on in settings to get instant search results, rich context menus, better folder navigation, and more. New localization: the Files app now supports Albanian, Khmer, Kurdish, and Lithuanian languages.

Here is the rest of the changelog:

The Recent Files widget now respects the setting for displaying file extensions

Improved the display of keyboard shortcuts in the Command Palette

Added support to the sidebar for multiple SharePoint drives

Added an integration for the Lucid Link cloud provider

Added audio bitrate, and video to the list of properties in the Details Pane

Fixed an issue where pinned items weren’t displayed in the sidebar

Fixed an issue clicking the header in the details view wouldn’t change the sort direction

Fixed an issue where the adaptive layout option wasn’t disabled when syncing layout settings

Fixed an issue where changing the sort preferences didn’t work properly when syncing layout settings

Fixed an issue where existing tabs would duplicate when opening a folder from outside of Files

Fixed an issue where the Properties Window wouldn’t navigate between pages after returning from advanced settings

Fixed an issue where the app would sometimes crash when entering characters into the Address Bar

Fixed the alignment of the add tab button

Fixed an issue where the Git submenu was sometimes shown for non-GitHub repos

Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when closing the GitHub login modal

Fixed an issue where Recycle Bin wasn’t pinned to the Sidebar by default

Fixed an issue where the View More and Open All options where disabled in the Tags widget

Fixed an issue where the scroll position was sometimes incorrect

Fixed an issue where “Scroll to previous folder” didn’t work in some folders

Fixed an issue where HWiNFO64.exe wouldn’t open

Fixed an issue where changing the focus in columns view caused an extra animation

Fixed an issue where the app window wasn’t refocused if minimized on launch

Fixed an issue where the conflicts dialog didn’t append numbers when pasting files

Fixed an issue where renaming an item in the conflict dialog would leave the copy status in process

Fixed an issue where the setting control margin was misaligned

Fixed an issue with exporting tags

Fixed an issue where certain drive icons didn’t load on the Drive Widget

Fixed an issue where ftp addresses were not displayed in the Address Bar

Fixed an issue where coping or moving a folder would cause the contents of the destination folder to be empty

Fixed an issue where there wasn’t enough space to right click folders in columns view

Fixed an issue where the wrong item was shown as active in the sidebar

Fixed an issue where holding the arrow key would cause the Preview Pane to freeze

Fixed an issue with editing properties of multiple items at the same time

Fixed a conflict with svg thumbnails generated by PowerToys

Fixed an issue of overlapping brushes leaving a gap in the columns view

You can download Files from the Microsoft Store or the app's official website.