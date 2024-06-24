Files 3.5 is out with a refreshed design, new network drive widget, and more

Files, a feature-packed alternative to the stock File Explorer in Windows 10 and 11, has been updated to version 3.5. It is now available for download from the Microsoft Store and the official website, and it brings design improvements, a new widget for network drives, better multitasking, and other minor changes across the app.

Here is what is new in Files 3.5:

User interface improvements and more rounded corners: The Files app now has more rounded corners for additional user interface surfaces, which makes the UI more consistent. You can now spot them on the toolbar, content area, and preview pane. Dual Pane mode also has a more visible shadow for the active pane.

More info when hovering the cursor over items: Hover the cursor over a picture, and the tooltip will show you more information about the file. In addition to name, type, modify date, and size, it now displays image dimensions.

Open batch files in Notepad: Upon selecting a batch file, the Files app will place an "Edit in Notepad" button on the toolbar for some extra convenience, saving you a few clicks.

Network location widget: The Home page now has a dedicated widget for network drives.

Other changes in Files 3.5 include the ability to close the left pane in Dual Pane mode, a new OneDrive sync status indicator, and video durations in the Details pane. Finally, the app now features several improvements for crash reporting and metrics.

You can check out the full release notes for Files 3.5 on the official website. This file manager for Windows is available in the Microsoft Store for $8.99, but you can also get it for free from the official website. The Microsoft Store version is out there for those who want to support the developer and their hard work.