Files 3.3 is out with reworked layout selector, better DPI support, and more

The Files app has been updated to version 3.3, just one month after its last release. Version 3.3 is now available for download with two main changes: a reworked layout slider and thumbnail improvements, including better DPI support. In addition, the update contains multiple fixes for other parts of the application.

What is new in Files 3.3?

Redesigned layout picker. The new layout picker now features a single row of larger buttons with the current option highlighted. There is also a new slider that lets you manually tweak the item sizes for different views, such as List, Grid, Columns, etc.

The new layout picker now features a single row of larger buttons with the current option highlighted. There is also a new slider that lets you manually tweak the item sizes for different views, such as List, Grid, Columns, etc. Thumbnail improvements. Users should now encounter fewer issues with thumbnails. In addition, the app now displays a neat animation when thumbnail loading takes longer. Finally, icons on the home page, tabs, and sidebar received proper DPI support.

Users should now encounter fewer issues with thumbnails. In addition, the app now displays a neat animation when thumbnail loading takes longer. Finally, icons on the home page, tabs, and sidebar received proper DPI support. New layout settings. The settings page now features a dedicated page for layout options. Previously, those options were located in the Folders page.

The settings page now features a dedicated page for layout options. Previously, those options were located in the Folders page. Continue where you left off. This feature now works when you restart Windows. Previously, it only worked if you closed the app before restarting the system.

Here is the rest of the changelog:

Updated the project to WinAppSdk 1.5

Renamed the “Favorites” section on the sidebar to “Pinned”

Added a header to the home page

Replaced the string ‘Layout mode’ with the simplified term ‘Layout’

Added a link to our Discord server on the about page

A prompt for credentials will now be displayed when access is denied to a network share

Added support for opening and extracting mrpack files

Removed the icon placeholder for web shortcuts in favor of the new shimmer animation

Removed the transition when loading items in the Grid View and List View layouts

Fixed issue where item selection wasn’t working properly the List View layout

Fixed issue where the “Open with” and “Send to” submenus didn’t appear properly in Widgets

Fixed issue where copying an item from an archive didn’t work

Fixed issue where hashes weren’t able to calculate

Fixed issue where some files failed to load properties

Fixed icon overlay alignment in the Details View layout

Fixed issue where items couldn’t be dropped from 7-zip

Fixed issue where drag and drop from Edge didn’t work

Fixed issue where video bitrate was displayed in plain text

Fixed issue where the window wasn’t always brought to the foreground

Fixed issue where focus would incorrectly switch to new tab

Fixed issue with drag and dropping items onto .ahk files

Fixed SocketException in GitHelpers.RequireGitAuthenticationAsync

Fixed NullReferenceException in Item_Opening

Fixed NullReferenceException in CloseTab

Fixed NullReferenceException in ShareItemsAsync

Fixed NullReferenceException in DuplicateSelectedTabAction.ExecuteAsync

You can download Files 3.3 from the Microsoft Store. The $8.99 price tag is there to support developers, but they also let everyone download the Files app for free from their official website.