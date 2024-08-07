Files 3.6 is out with a new Dual Pane layout, action menu, per-folder backgrounds, and more

There is a big new update for Files, a great file manager for Windows 10 and 11. In the latest release, version 3.6, developers introduce Dual Pane improvements, a new action menu, custom folder backgrounds, performance optimization for large folders, and many small changes.
Here is what is new in Files 3.6:
Dual Pane Improvements. You can now switch from vertical to horizontal orientation and adjust the arrangement when using Dual Pane Mode.
Actions menu. Similar to Microsoft Edge and its "Tab actions," Files now features a special button in the upper-left corner of the UI. It provides quick access to common actions, such as opening a new window, Compact Overlay, Dual Pane customization, and more.
Custom backgrounds for different folders. Files 3.6 now lets you set custom backgrounds for different folders so that you can quickly differentiate between various directories and have special backgrounds for work, personal projects, media, etc. You can also specify background opacity and alignment per folder.
New localization. Files now speaks Malay.
Performance optimizations. The app is now, according to developers, 167% faster when loading large folders with thousands of items. Just keep in mind that specific performance improvements depend on your hardware, running apps, and other aspects.
If you are curious, here is the rest of the changelog with all its minor improvements and adjustments:
- Moved the sidebar toggle button to the address toolbar
- Added a keyboard shortcut to toggle the toolbar visibility Ctrl+Shift+B
- Added a keyboard shortcut to move focus between panes in Dual Pane mode Ctrl+Shift+Right
- Added support for clicking links when previewing markdown files
- Added an action to toggle the dot files setting
- Fixed an issue where the tab title was empty when opening a folder in a new tab
- Fixed an issue where dragging or opening multiple items would use the wrong sort mode
- Fixed an issue where Run with PowerShell didn’t display a window
- Fixed an issue where the Home Page was opened when Files was launched with custom args
- Fixed an issue where changing the layout size didn’t work when adaptive layout was enabled
- Fixed an issue where quick search filtering wasn’t cleared when navigating to another folder
- Fixed an issue where non-cached windows sometimes had the wrong theme
- Fixed an issue where settings weren’t exported in the correct format
- Fixed an issue where double tap to rename was too sensitive
- Fixed an issue where hover to open was too sensitive
- Fixed an issue where the cursor wasn’t inline when resizing columns in the Details View
- Fixed an issue where online files were downloaded when loading tooltips
- Fixed an issue where navigation button had the wrong foreground in the disabled state
- Fixed an issue where arguments weren’t passed when running shortcuts as admin
- Fixed an issue with compressing and extracting archives on ARM64 devices
- Fixed an issue where a warning about WSL would display on startup
- Fixed the position of the “New item” flyout
- Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when updating Files
- Fixed a crash that would occur when entering invalid parameters via command line
- Fixed crash that would sometimes occur when adding items to the jumplist
- Fixed ArgumentNullException in DefaultSettingsSerializer.ReadFromFile
- Fixed ArgumentNullException in SortingHelper.OrderFileList
- Fixed ArgumentException in PinnedFoldersManager
- Fixed ArgumentException in PathNormalization.NormalizePath
- Fixed TypeInitializationException in UIHelpers
- Fixed DirectoryNotFoundException when pinning items to the start menu
- Fixed FileNotFoundException in Recycle Bin watcher
- Fixed NullReferenceException in DriveItem.LoadThumbnailAsync
- Fixed NullReferenceException in SystemTrayIcon.OnQuitClicked
- Fixed NullReferenceException in RecycleBinLocationItem.RefreshSpaceUsed
- Fixed NullReferenceException in DrivesWidgetViewModel.NavigateToPath
- Fixed InvalidOperationException in SideloadUpdateService.CheckForUpdatesAsync
- Fixed COMException in MainWindow.EnsureWindowIsInitialized
- Fixed COMException in SidebarItem.ItemGrid_Drop
You can download Files from the Microsoft Store for $7.99. Alternatively, the app is available for free from its official website. If you want to support developers and their ever-going flow of updates with new features, support the project in the Store or on GitHub.
10 Comments - Add comment