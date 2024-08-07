Files 3.6 is out with a new Dual Pane layout, action menu, per-folder backgrounds, and more

There is a big new update for Files, a great file manager for Windows 10 and 11. In the latest release, version 3.6, developers introduce Dual Pane improvements, a new action menu, custom folder backgrounds, performance optimization for large folders, and many small changes.

Here is what is new in Files 3.6:

Dual Pane Improvements. You can now switch from vertical to horizontal orientation and adjust the arrangement when using Dual Pane Mode.

Actions menu. Similar to Microsoft Edge and its "Tab actions," Files now features a special button in the upper-left corner of the UI. It provides quick access to common actions, such as opening a new window, Compact Overlay, Dual Pane customization, and more.

Custom backgrounds for different folders. Files 3.6 now lets you set custom backgrounds for different folders so that you can quickly differentiate between various directories and have special backgrounds for work, personal projects, media, etc. You can also specify background opacity and alignment per folder.

New localization. Files now speaks Malay.

Performance optimizations. The app is now, according to developers, 167% faster when loading large folders with thousands of items. Just keep in mind that specific performance improvements depend on your hardware, running apps, and other aspects.

If you are curious, here is the rest of the changelog with all its minor improvements and adjustments:

Moved the sidebar toggle button to the address toolbar

Added a keyboard shortcut to toggle the toolbar visibility Ctrl+Shift+B

Added a keyboard shortcut to move focus between panes in Dual Pane mode Ctrl+Shift+Right

Added support for clicking links when previewing markdown files

Added an action to toggle the dot files setting

Fixed an issue where the tab title was empty when opening a folder in a new tab

Fixed an issue where dragging or opening multiple items would use the wrong sort mode

Fixed an issue where Run with PowerShell didn’t display a window

Fixed an issue where the Home Page was opened when Files was launched with custom args

Fixed an issue where changing the layout size didn’t work when adaptive layout was enabled

Fixed an issue where quick search filtering wasn’t cleared when navigating to another folder

Fixed an issue where non-cached windows sometimes had the wrong theme

Fixed an issue where settings weren’t exported in the correct format

Fixed an issue where double tap to rename was too sensitive

Fixed an issue where hover to open was too sensitive

Fixed an issue where the cursor wasn’t inline when resizing columns in the Details View

Fixed an issue where online files were downloaded when loading tooltips

Fixed an issue where navigation button had the wrong foreground in the disabled state

Fixed an issue where arguments weren’t passed when running shortcuts as admin

Fixed an issue with compressing and extracting archives on ARM64 devices

Fixed an issue where a warning about WSL would display on startup

Fixed the position of the “New item” flyout

Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when updating Files

Fixed a crash that would occur when entering invalid parameters via command line

Fixed crash that would sometimes occur when adding items to the jumplist

Fixed ArgumentNullException in DefaultSettingsSerializer.ReadFromFile

Fixed ArgumentNullException in SortingHelper.OrderFileList

Fixed ArgumentException in PinnedFoldersManager

Fixed ArgumentException in PathNormalization.NormalizePath

Fixed TypeInitializationException in UIHelpers

Fixed DirectoryNotFoundException when pinning items to the start menu

Fixed FileNotFoundException in Recycle Bin watcher

Fixed NullReferenceException in DriveItem.LoadThumbnailAsync

Fixed NullReferenceException in SystemTrayIcon.OnQuitClicked

Fixed NullReferenceException in RecycleBinLocationItem.RefreshSpaceUsed

Fixed NullReferenceException in DrivesWidgetViewModel.NavigateToPath

Fixed InvalidOperationException in SideloadUpdateService.CheckForUpdatesAsync

Fixed COMException in MainWindow.EnsureWindowIsInitialized

Fixed COMException in SidebarItem.ItemGrid_Drop

You can download Files from the Microsoft Store for $7.99. Alternatively, the app is available for free from its official website. If you want to support developers and their ever-going flow of updates with new features, support the project in the Store or on GitHub.