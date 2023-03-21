Firefox 111.0.1 lands with Windows and macOS crash-related bug fixes

Mozilla has released Firefox 111.0.1 to Windows and macOS users today on the Release (stable) channel. It doesn’t bring new features but it does address two crashes, one on Windows and the other on macOS. If you have Firefox installed already, the update should be delivered automatically, if not you can download the browser here.

The release notes for this update are as follows:

Fixed Fixed a bug causing Firefox to freeze on startup for some Windows users (bug 1823159).

Fixed a crash on macOS while pinch-zooming under some circumstances (bug 1658986).

According to Bugzilla, the Windows crashing issue was occurring on systems with KB5023706 installed. Attempting to start Firefox just showed a blank window with just the minimize, maximize, and close buttons available. To open the browser, users had to forcefully close the window and reopen the browser. Every other time users attempted to open Firefox, this issue would repeat. The issue is now resolved in the latest Firefox update. The crash affecting macOS was occurring in some instances when the user would use pinch-zooming.

While this update will be installed automatically if you have Firefox installed, you can force the update right now if you’re being affected by these bugs. Just press the menu button then go to Help and About Firefox. A dialog box will open and let you know that an update is being downloaded. Just restart Firefox when the browser tells you to.