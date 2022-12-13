Firefox 108 is out with Windows 11 Efficiency Mode support, and more

Mozilla Foundation has released a new major update for the Firefox browser. The new version 108 is now available to all customers in the Release channel, bringing support for Windows 11's Efficiency Mode, new shortcuts, and other changes.

What is new in Firefox 108?

New shortcut for the Process Manager . Like other browsers, Firefox has a built-in "Task Manager" to monitor how tabs and other browser processes consume resources. You can now press Shift + Esc to launch Firefox Process Manager.

. Like other browsers, Firefox has a built-in "Task Manager" to monitor how tabs and other browser processes consume resources. You can now press Shift + Esc to launch Firefox Process Manager. Windows 11 Efficiency Mode Support . Firefox now supports Windows 11's Efficiency mode to increase energy efficiency and reduce resource strain.

. Firefox now supports Windows 11's Efficiency mode to increase energy efficiency and reduce resource strain. ICCv4 Images . Firefox 108 adds support for color-correcting images tagged with ICCv4 profiles.

. Firefox 108 adds support for color-correcting images tagged with ICCv4 profiles. PDF Forms Improvements . Printing and saving PDF forms now supports non-English characters.

. Printing and saving PDF forms now supports non-English characters. Fixes for the Bookmarks toolbar. The bookmarks toolbar's default "Only show on New Tab" state now works correctly for blank new tabs.

Firefox 108 also contains several under-the-hood changes and improvements:

Import maps, which allow web pages to control the behavior of JavaScript imports, are now enabled by default.

Improved frame scheduling when under load; this substantially improves Firefox's MotionMark scores.

Firefox now supports the WebMIDI API and a new experimental mechanism for controlling access to dangerous capabilities.

You can check the release notes, security fixes, and developer information for Firefox 108 on the official Mozilla websites.

Firefox will update itself automatically. However, you can force-install the update by heading to the main menu and clicking Help > About Firefox.