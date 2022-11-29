Firefox 107.0.1 is out with another fix for Windows 11 22H2 and Suggested Actions

Mozilla has released a minor bugfix update for the Firefox browser. Version 107.0.1 is now available in the Release channel, bringing several improvements and fixes for bugs, such as hangs when copying phone number links using the Suggested Actions feature in Windows 11 2022 Update (version 22H2). Other resolved issues include problems with Private Browsing mode, Color Management, minor UI glitches, and more.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Windows 11 2022 Update and its Suggested Actions feature have thrown a wrench into Firefox. Earlier this month, Mozilla had to release an update to fix crashes happening in similar scenarios.

Here is the changelog for Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1:

Fixed an issue with accessing some sites reliably in Private Browsing mode or Strict ETP due to anti-adblockers (bug 1717806).

Fixed an issue where Color Management was not available for some users (bug 1799391).

Fixed an issue with text overlapping in the Settings Menu for some locales (bug 1800379).

Fixed an incompatibility with the new Windows 11 22H2 Suggested Actions feature resulting in hangs when copying phone number links (bug 1798098).

Fixed an issue where the DevTools UI is not accessible when an alert dialog is displayed (bug 1801840).

You can download Firefox from the official website. The browser will update itself in the background if it is already installed on your system.

Mozilla Firefox supports all modern macOS, Linux, and Windows versions, including the now-dead Windows 7. As the beloved operating system approaches the end of the extended security update program (in January 2023), Mozilla is considering extending Firefox support on Windows 7 until August 2023.