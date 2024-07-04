When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 are allegedly the world's first IP48 rated foldables

It appears that although the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 have pretty stale specifications, both foldables are going to offer more durability. Notably, according to the freshly leaked marketing materials of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6, both phones are set to be the world's first IP48-rated foldables for dust and water resistance.

Recently, the marketing materials leaked by popular leaker Evan Blass (via Substack) suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 will come with an updated interpreter mode. It would allow users to use the interpreter mode on the inner and outer displays of the foldable to show translations on the outer display to the other person.

Now, an interesting durability feature was spotted in the leaked marketing materials. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 are poised to come with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. The IP48 rating suggests that both foldables are protected against debris greater than 1mm (0.039 inches) in size.

Samsung introduced water resistance on foldables with the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. However, the addition of the IP48 dust and water resistance takes the durability of the offer a notch above. It could also help Samsung make the phones stand out in the bloated foldable segment.

The leaked promo images also show that the Galaxy Z Fold6 will include a display panel with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The Galaxy Z Flip6 is listed to come with a 50MP main camera, which corroborates a previous leak about the camera upgrade this year.

The clamshell is also listed in the leaked promo images to feature a 4,000 mAh battery and comes with vapor chamber technology, similar to the Galaxy S-series phones. The marketing materials also mention the Galaxy Z Flip6 in a 12GB RAM variant, as suggested by a previous leak.

