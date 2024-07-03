Marketing materials of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 gets leaked

The Unpacked event is just a few days away, where Samsung will take the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6. The event will take place at the Louvre Museum in Paris on July 10. Along with the premium foldables, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds3 series.

Previous leaks and rumors have already spilled the beans about the design and specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip6. The Galaxy Z Flip6 is expected to come with a 50MP main camera. This would be the first camera upgrade for the Galaxy Z Flip lineup since its debut in 2020. Another rumor suggests that this year, Samsung will offer, for the first time, the Galaxy Z Flip phone with 12GB of RAM.

Now, ahead of its official debut, some marketing materials of the Galaxy Z Flip6 have been leaked by leaker Evan Blass. Blass has shared multiple images of the marketing materials of the clamshell phone, which showcase the device from all angles.

Gallery: Galaxy Z Flip6 marketing images

Looking at the leaked images, it seems like Samsung is focusing on highlighting the main use cases of the cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip6 can be seen in a light blue color in the leaked marketing images, with black bezels around the cover display. The design is almost similar to the previous year's Galaxy Z Flip5.

The better hinge mechanism may be helping the Galaxy Z Flip6 to fold flat without leaving any opening, as seen in the leaked images. It is also expected that Samsung has put in better software to better use the phone's cover display.

Samsung is expected to pack the Galaxy Z Flip6's cover display with an increased refresh rate and brightness. The foldable display is also expected to be a bit thicker, but a previous leak has suggested that the crease is here to stay this year as well.

It is also expected that pre-ordering either the Galaxy Z Flip6 or the Galaxy Z Fold6 could get you a free Galaxy Buds3 Pro. While we wait for the official launch, you can grab high-quality Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 wallpapers and customize your device's home screen.