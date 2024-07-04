AMD Software PRO Edition 24 Q2 driver is now available with new GPU support and fixes

Most users with AMD graphics cards use "standard" Radeon Software drivers that AMD outs a few times per month (the latest was released by the end of last month). However, there is another driver called AMD Software Pro Edition, tailored for AMD's Radeon PRO graphics lineup. It receives updates much less frequently, but in return, it offers better stability and "market-leading uptime." If you have a system with an AMD Radeon PRO GPU, it is time for you to install a new graphics driver (via Deskmodder).
AMD Software PRO Edition 24 Q2 is now available for download with support for the AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot graphics card and a bunch of fixes for various software. Here is the changelog:
Highlights:
- Support for AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900 Dual Slot
Fixed Issues:
- TDR timeout in PTC Creo
- Magic Mask issue in Davinci Resolve
- TDR/Crash issue in Adobe Lightroom Classic
NOTES:
- AMD Driver is DCH Compliant.
- When installing this driver for the Microsoft Windows operating systems, the user must be logged on as Administrator, or have Administrator rights to complete the installation of AMD Software: PRO Edition 24.Q2
AMD Software PRO Edition 24 Q2 is compatible with the following Radeon PRO GPUs from AMD:
|RDNA3 Radeon PRO W series
|Radeon PRO W series
|Radeon Pro WX series
|AMD Radeon Pro series
|AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot
AMD Radeon PRO W7900
AMD Radeon PRO W7800
AMD Radeon PRO W7600
AMD Radeon PRO W7500
|AMD Radeon PRO W6800
AMD Radeon PRO W6600
AMD Radeon PRO W6400
AMD Radeon PRO W6300
AMD Radeon PRO W5700
AMD Radeon PRO W5500
AMD Radeon PRO W6600M
AMD Radeon PRO W6500M
AMD Radeon PRO W6300M
AMD Radeon PRO W5500M
|AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 9100
AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 8200
AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 7100
AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 5100
AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 4100
AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 3200
AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 3100
AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 2100
|Radeon™ PRO Duo (“Polaris”)
AMD Radeon™ PRO VII
Other supported products include the following:
|AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition
|AMD Radeon Pro series
|Lenovo Mobile
|HP with AMD Ryzen Pro series
|AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition
|Radeon PRO Duo (“Polaris”)
AMD Radeon PRO VII
|P16s Gen1
P16s Gen2
P14s Gen1
P14s Gen2
P14s Gen3
P14s Gen4
|HP Loke(AMD Ryzen 9 Pro 7940HS)
HP LoxW(AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 7640HS)
You can download AMD Radeon Software PRO Edition from the official website here. The driver supports 64-bit Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, and Windows Server 2019.
