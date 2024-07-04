AMD Software PRO Edition 24 Q2 driver is now available with new GPU support and fixes

Most users with AMD graphics cards use "standard" Radeon Software drivers that AMD outs a few times per month (the latest was released by the end of last month). However, there is another driver called AMD Software Pro Edition, tailored for AMD's Radeon PRO graphics lineup. It receives updates much less frequently, but in return, it offers better stability and "market-leading uptime." If you have a system with an AMD Radeon PRO GPU, it is time for you to install a new graphics driver (via Deskmodder).

AMD Software PRO Edition 24 Q2 is now available for download with support for the AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot graphics card and a bunch of fixes for various software. Here is the changelog:

Highlights: Support for AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900 Dual Slot Fixed Issues: TDR timeout in PTC Creo

Magic Mask issue in Davinci Resolve

TDR/Crash issue in Adobe Lightroom Classic NOTES: AMD Driver is DCH Compliant.

When installing this driver for the Microsoft Windows operating systems, the user must be logged on as Administrator, or have Administrator rights to complete the installation of AMD Software: PRO Edition 24.Q2

AMD Software PRO Edition 24 Q2 is compatible with the following Radeon PRO GPUs from AMD:

RDNA3 Radeon PRO W series Radeon PRO W series Radeon Pro WX series AMD Radeon Pro series AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot

AMD Radeon PRO W7900

AMD Radeon PRO W7800

AMD Radeon PRO W7600

AMD Radeon PRO W7500 AMD Radeon PRO W6800

AMD Radeon PRO W6600

AMD Radeon PRO W6400

AMD Radeon PRO W6300

AMD Radeon PRO W5700

AMD Radeon PRO W5500

AMD Radeon PRO W6600M

AMD Radeon PRO W6500M

AMD Radeon PRO W6300M

AMD Radeon PRO W5500M AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 9100

AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 8200

AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 7100

AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 5100

AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 4100

AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 3200

AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 3100

AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 2100 Radeon™ PRO Duo (“Polaris”)

AMD Radeon™ PRO VII

Other supported products include the following:

AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition AMD Radeon Pro series Lenovo Mobile HP with AMD Ryzen Pro series AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Radeon PRO Duo (“Polaris”)

AMD Radeon PRO VII P16s Gen1

P16s Gen2

P14s Gen1

P14s Gen2

P14s Gen3

P14s Gen4 HP Loke(AMD Ryzen 9 Pro 7940HS)

HP LoxW(AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 7640HS)

You can download AMD Radeon Software PRO Edition from the official website here. The driver supports 64-bit Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, and Windows Server 2019.