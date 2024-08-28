Android 15 to make keyboard switching much easier and a one-hand affair

In the current stable version of Android, you can switch to a different keyboard easily, but it requires multiple steps. The keyboard switcher button appears in the navigation bar and only shows up if you have multiple keyboards installed on your phone.

However, instead of instantly switching to a different keyboard, tapping on the keyboard switcher button on the navigation bar opens a "Choose input method" dialog in the middle of the screen, with options to choose between different keyboards.

While this feature is helpful and not many complain about it, it does involve a couple of steps to change the current input method. It appears that Google has a solution to simplify switching between keyboards with Android 15.

In the latest Android 15 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Releases) update, folks at Android Authority were able to enable a revamped keyboard switcher. The new keyboard switcher has a modern interface, that better matches with the rest of the Material You elements of the OS and is placed much lower on the screen, making it a fit for one-hand operation.

Notably, the button itself has changed and is no longer an abstract keyboard but has been replaced with a wireframe globe icon. The best part is that tapping once on the button will instantly switch to a different keyboard.

Repeatedly tapping on the button will cycle through all the enabled keyboards on your phone. Long pressing the button brings up the keyboard switcher dialog, giving you access to change the language settings.

There is no confirmation when this new keyboard switcher button will land on Android devices. However, since it seems to be fully functional, it should be available with the stable version of Android 15, as it makes keyboard switching much easier and suitable for one-hand use.

Recently, Google inadvertently revealed that Android 15 will debut in October. This information was included in the release notes of the Android 14 downgrade OTA.