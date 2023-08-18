Google Keep now has a version history feature for your notes

Google is rolling out a version history feature for its note-taking app known as Google Keep. As the name suggests, Google Keep version history will let you track changes you've made to your notes over time.

The feature was first spotted by APKMirror founder Artem Russakovskii. To download the version history for a Google Keep note, open the note > click on the three-dot menu > Version History. Russakovskii noted that the downloadable file is "pretty basic (a text file)" and it covers text-related changes.

"This feature is currently rolling out and will launch gradually to all your notes," Google says in a support document. So, it might be possible that version history won't work for all of your notes at the moment. If the feature is not available for a note, a "Coming Soon" label would be displayed.

As of now, the feature only supports text-based changes and the same applies if you have added a colorful background. But if your note includes items in a checklist, the resulting version history file will show them as bullet points.

Google Keep version history only supports the web version at the moment and there is no word on when it will arrive on Android and iOS. Neowin found during its testing that version history was readily available for newer notes but unavailable for older ones. As of now, it's not possible to roll back a Google Keep note to a previous version.

