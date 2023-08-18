AMD's latest chipset software delivers 'new program' support and fresh drivers

Windows users with AMD-based motherboards can download the latest chipset driver from AMD. Version 5.08.02.027 is now available for download with bug fixes, new drivers, and support for new software.

What is new in AMD Chipset Driver 5.08.02.027?

Here is the official changelog:

Release Highlights New program support and some new drivers added.

New program support and some new drivers added. Bug fixes. Known Issues Some driver names may appear in English on a non-English OS.

Uninstall summary log may incorrectly show the uninstall status as failed.

And here are the new drivers:

Driver Name Windows 10 Windows 11 Changelog AMD I2C Driver 1.2.0.121 Bug fixes AMD PSP Driver 5.24.0.0 Bug fixes AMD SFH Driver 1.0.0.336 Bug fixes AMD PPM Provisioning File Driver 8.0.0.22 New program support added AMD USB4 CM Driver Not applicable 1.0.0.34 Bug Fixes AMD S0i3 Filter Driver 1.0.0.17 Bug Fixes AMD SFH1.1 Driver 1.1.0.11 New driver support added AMD PMF-7040Series Driver 23.2.3.0 New driver support added AMD Interface Driver 2.0.0.14 New driver support added

AMD's latest chipset driver is available for the following systems:

Socket AM4 Socket AM5 Socket TRX40 Socket WRX80 AMD A320 AMD B650 AMD TRX40 AMD WRX80 AMD A520 AMD B650E AMD B350 AMD X670 AMD B450 AMD X670E AMD B550 AMD X370 AMD X470 AMD X570

And here is the list of supported processors:

Ryzen Ryzen Mobile Ryzen G Threadripper A-Series Ryzen 7000 Series Ryzen 7000 Series Ryzen 5000G Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7th Gen Ryzen 5000 Series Ryzen 6000U/H/HS/HX Ryzen 4000G Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Gen Ryzen 3rd Gen Ryzen 5000U/H/HS Ryzen 3000G Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Gen Ryzen 2nd Gen Ryzen 4000U/H Ryzen 2000G Ryzen Threadripper 1st Gen Ryzen 1st Gen Ryzen 3000U/C Ryzen 2000U

You can download AMD Chipset Driver 5.08.02.027 from the official AMD website.

In case you missed it, AMD also released a new tool for those using its Radeon graphics cards. Called Radeon GPU Detective (RGD), it aims to analyze GPU crashes (also known as TDR) and help developers resolve them in new drivers.