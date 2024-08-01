Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold could be thinner but heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold6

In just a few weeks, Google will take the wraps off the Pixel 9 series, which also includes Google's next foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. We have already seen a lot of unofficial leaks, including a few leaks straight from Google about the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Now, according to a new report, Google may have managed to make the upcoming foldable a bit thinner than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. It is rumored that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold measures 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm when folded and 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm when unfolded.

This makes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold 1.6mm thinner when folded and 0.4mm thinner when unfolded than the Galaxy Z Fold6. It is also thinner when compared with the OnePlus Open (11.7mm). Moreover, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also a bit shorter and wider as compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't anywhere close to foldables from the likes of Honor and VIVO.

It is also speculated that the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold weighs 257 grams, which is lighter than the previous model, which stands at 283 grams. However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold6 (239 grams) and the OnePlus Open (239 grams).

It was recently reported that Google has trimmed down the inner bezels on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This year, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in more countries than the original Pixel Fold. We also revealed the different color options the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to launch in. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will pack a double-decker camera module with enhanced cameras.

