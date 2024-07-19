Google may launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in these countries

The Pixel 9 series will finally launch at the Made by Google event on August 13. Google has already shared teaser videos of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro, giving us a peek into the design of the upcoming devices.

It was also reported that the Pixel 9 series may receive upgraded cameras but not the main sensor. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to pack a Sony IMX787 64MP main camera, a Samsung 3LU 12MP ultrawide camera, and a Samsung 3J1 10.5MP telephoto camera.

We also got a glimpse of the internals and the external design of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, thanks to the device's appearance at Taiwan's NCC. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold spots a new double-decker camera module with a triple-camera setup.

Now, a fresh report by Android Authority suggests that after selling the original Pixel Fold in four markets, Google may bring the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to more countries. Last year, the Pixel Fold launched only in Germany, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

According to the teaser video, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold may be sold in 10 countries. Here is the list:

Australia

Canada

Denmark

France

Germany

Japan

Singapore

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Google is reportedly taking the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Asia, Europe, and North America, but not to the 23 countries where the Pixel is currently sold. Google Store pages in Italy and Spain also have teaser pages for Made by Google 2024, but they are for the Pixel 9 Pro, not the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Interestingly, the Singapore Google Store page shows the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the Obsidian color, whereas every other teaser uses the Porcelain model. Google is expected to offer 1-year of Gemini Advanced with the Pro models, including the Fold.