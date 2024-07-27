Latest leak shows off the vanilla Google Pixel 9 in its vibrant color options

A few days ago, a massive Google Pixel 9 series leak popped up, revealing all the key details about the upcoming flagship series from Google. The leak, which looks like official promo material, highlighted the design of the device, which corroborated a previous design leak.

The Pixel 9 series was shown off in new colors, including dark grey, light grey, off-white (which could allegedly be the leaked Porcelain color), and pink color (which the device has leaked multiple times). The promos also pointed out the camera specifications of the device, which went in line with our previous report that the Pixel 9 series is set to receive a camera upgrade, but not the main sensor.

Now, another leak has emerged showcasing the Pixel 9 model in all the different color options, it is expected to have.. The Pixel 9 is shown in all of its four color options, Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Green. The Rose color may not be its official name, and it may be Raspberry, based on a recent Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak.

Gallery: Google Pixel 9 color options

Moreover, based on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak, the Green color may be officially called Mojito. The leaked images give us a look at the Pixel 9 from all different angles in each color. As per the previous leak, the Pixel 9 has matte sides and a glossy back, which is expected to be inverted on the Pixel 9 Pro models.

It has also been reported that the Pixel 9 would feature 12GB of RAM, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature 16GB of RAM. The promo materials also highlighted that Pixel 9 users will get access to Gemini Advanced for a year for free.

In some regions, Google has also announced a limited edition collectible for pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro phones. To keep yourself updated about the latest Pixel 9 news, be sure to check out our dedicated Pixel 9 news section.

Source and images: Android Headlines