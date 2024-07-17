The Google Pixel 9 series may come with upgraded cameras, but not the main sensor

Google is all set to debut the Pixel 9 series at the Pixel Hardware event scheduled for August 13. The Pixel 9 series, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, has leaked multiple times. Recently, their FCC and Canada's REL certifications confirmed their monikers.

The Pixel 9 has been spotted a couple of times in pink color, showcasing the phone's design from every angle and corroborating a previous design leak. Recently, the European pricing, along with all the different color options of the Pixel 9 series, was leaked. Now, some inside scoop about the cameras on the Pixel 9 series has popped up on the internet, thanks to Android Authority.

According to the report, Google will retain the main camera of the Pixel 8 series on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Notably, the upcoming Pixel 9 series is rumored to retain the 50MP Samsung GNK lens with ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° FOV, and 1.2 μm pixel width.

However, the ultrawide, telephoto, and selfie cameras on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are purported to feature the new 50MP Sony IMX858 camera. This would result in better photos, especially better selfies, as big sensors are generally used for rear cameras.

Since the Pixel 9 doesn't feature a telephoto camera, it will be using the 50MP Sony IMX858 camera for its ultrawide camera. Moreover, Google is expected to use the same selfie sensor, i.e., the Samsung 3J1 lens, as last year, but with autofocus.

One more interesting change this year could be expected from the Pixel Camera app. As per the report, the Pixel Camera app supports 8K video recording at 30fps. However, it isn't clear if the Pixel 9 series will support this feature or whether it will be available at launch or not.

Image source: PixoPhone on YouTube