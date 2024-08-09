Pixel 9 Pro XL base variant's price leaked, could also come in a 1TB storage variant

Recently, details about the US carrier pricing for the Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL were leaked. Notably, the 256GB variant of the Pixel 9 Pro XL was listed at $1,199. Now, a fresh report provides us with price details for the base variant of the device.

Mystery Lupin revealed in a post on social media platform X that the base (128GB) variant of the Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,099. The post not only reveals the pricing but also reiterates the specifications, which were earlier leaked through promo materials.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL could feature 16GB of RAM paired with a Tensor G4 chipset. The display is expected to be a 6.8-inch panel with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, higher than what previous leaks have suggested. The cameras on the Pixel 9 Pro XL could feature a 42MP selfie shooter, a 50MP main camera, and a couple of 48MP sensors for ultrawide and telephoto.

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Tensor G4 and Titan M2

16 GB

128 GB

6.8-inch, 2992 x 1344-pixel OLED 3,000 nits

Android 14 (Android 15 coming soon)

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Selfie 42MP, f/2.2

Wide 50MP, f/1.68

Ultra Wide 48MP, f/1.7 (123*)

Zoom 48MP, f/2.8 (5x)

$1,099 pic.twitter.com/7S67v30dQB — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) August 8, 2024

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also purported to arrive with Android 14 out of the box but will receive Android 15 soon. Interestingly, there is a mention of a 1TB variant of the Pixel 9 Pro XL model. If true, this could be the highest amount of storage Google has ever offered in its Pixel smartphone lineup.

In a separate post, Lupin gives us information about the alleged Google AI features that could be a part of the upcoming Pixel 9 series. These include Pixel Studio, an AI image generator; an AI-powered Weather app that will give you weather summaries with outfit tips; the Reimagine feature that allows you to transform any object in a photo into something new; and finally, Pixel Screenshots, which will help find screenshots using natural language.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL was recently leaked in a hands-on video showcasing the device's design from all angles. Earlier, official cases of the device were also leaked in different color options. If you are not sure, then Google has officially teased 22 reasons why you should pick the Pixel 9 Pro this year.