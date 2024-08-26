Move over Pixel 9, take a first look at the alleged Pixel 9a

Google recently launched the Pixel 9 series, packed with AI features. As the world continues to discover new features included with the Pixel 9 phones, a couple of leaked images have allegedly revealed the Pixel 9a.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro on social media platform X has shared a couple of real-world images that supposedly show the Google Pixel 9a. The leaker claims to have gotten his hands on the leaked images from a private Facebook group, and the image is now leaked because the poster of these images is a Google employee.

Pixel 9a

Source: some random post on Facebook pic.twitter.com/y8jwaQM6Z8 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) August 26, 2024

What's more interesting is that the tipster claims that the alleged Pixel 9a will be released before the end of this year and will be available in four color options. The leaked images show the device's front and back views.

The alleged Pixel 9a sports a flat design similar to the recently launched Pixel 9 series. On the back, is where most of the changes can be spotted. You can see that the camera module is now immersed inside the back panel, unlike the protruding camera module Google has with the Pixel 9 series.

The image also shows a tweaked rear logo suggesting that this is a prototype device. On the bottom, there is a USB-C port for charging and a speaker grill along with the SIM tray. The images were also spotted in a 20-day-old post on the Vietnamese tech forum Tinhte, with the poster suggesting that these were the images of a phone that Google will launch on August 13. Google launched the Pixel 9 series on the day, and not the Pixel 9a.

For now, we would advise you to take every bit of skepticism that this is the Google Pixel 9a.