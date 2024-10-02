Google Pixel 9a could launch in two new color options

Recently, CAD renders of the Google Pixel 9a were leaked, showcasing the device from all angles. The renders suggested that Google may move away from its iconic rear camera visor module and could introduce the Pixel 9a with a rear dual-camera system flushed to the back panel.

Now, a fresh leak has popped up again, this time giving us purported information about the color options the Google Pixel 9a may be introduced in. Reportedly, the Pixel 9a could continue to be offered in Porcelain and Obsidian colors.

However, next year, Google may ditch the Aloe and Bay colors for Peony and Iris. Notably, the Peony color is speculated to look similar to the base Pixel 9 model, which is also available in Peony color. The Iris color, on the other hand, could have a bluish-purple color tint.

Also, the Pixel 9a is rumored to be a bit taller and wider than the current Pixel 8a smartphone. It is expected to come with dimensions of 154 x 73mm, which is about 2mm taller and 1mm wider than the current model. The Pixel 9a is also anticipated to be thinner measuring at 8.5mm compared to the 8.9mm thickness of Pixel 8a.

As per previous reports, the Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by a Samsung-made Tensor G4 chipset, an upgrade over the Tensor G3 chipset. Moreover, the phone will launch with Android 15 out of the box, something that the recent Pixel 9 series didn't come with (and is still waiting for). For comparison, Chinese smartphone brand VIVO has already pushed a stable Android 15 update for its flagship devices.

The design of the device, as per the renders, suggests that Pixel 9a will take no clues from the Pixel 9 series phones, and will instead adopt a minimalistic design. Speaking of the launch date, the Pixel 8a was launched this year in May. Pixel 9a could continue the tradition and you can expect a similar launch timeline.

Source: Android Headlines