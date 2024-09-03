Report: Google Pixel 9a could be powered by Tensor G4 too, but with older modem

The upcomingPixel 9a model could make waves in the budget smartphone market. According to Android Authority, the Pixel 9a seems much more than just a shrunk version of its flagships, with the chance of carrying an identity of its own in the A-series line of Pixel phones.

One of the main differences would be the processor powering the Pixel 9a. It will pack the Google Tensor G4 chip, just as the flagship Pixel 9 series, but it will use a slightly different variation of the silicon.

Pixel 9a will reportedly use IPoP (Integrated Package on Package) packaging, instead of the FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging) found in regular G4 chips. This might enable Google to provide the device at a cheaper rate without really cutting down on its performance too much.

The Pixel 9a will allegedly retain the Exynos Modem 5300 from the preceding Pixel 8 series, while the Pixel 9 lineup gets the newer, more capable Exynos Modem 5400. This could be a strategic move whereby Google has intentionally wanted to draw some line of distinction between flagship and budget models.

It also is rumored that its design differs a bit from the familiar design of the A-series devices and the Pixel 9 itself. A recent photo leak suggests it might be entirely different, though how much this can be relied upon for accuracy isn't yet certain.

These supposed changes suggest that Google may have finally figured out what it wants to do with the Pixel A series— make it a product in its own right, rather than just a watered-down version of its flagships. The Pixel 9a is expected to be released in the spring of 2025. Nevertheless, take these claims with a grain of salt for now.

Source: Android Authority