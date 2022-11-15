Google's alleged foldable Pixel phone has leaked

Neowin · with 1 comment

Pixel Fold

Just last month, Google unveiled new devices, such as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, and the Pixel Watch. The search giant also gave the world a glimpse of its Pixel tablet that's coming in 2023. While people also expected to hear from Google about its first-ever foldable phone, the company did not share any updates.

However, Google still seems to be hard at work at developing its first foldable device. Tech news website FrontPageTech was able to acquire images of Google's foldable device in action (images below) from a leaker that they did not identify.

According to FrontPageTech's information, people should expect "usual Pixel-esque performance," as well as camera technology that are present on Google's current phones. The device will also be "really f**king heavy," according to the leaker.

Google's foldable phone will be available in Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black). It will also reportedly cost $1,799, which is around the price of a 1TB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. The device's release is set for May of 2023, which is later than the original rumored Q1 2023 announcement. Google's phone was rumored to release as early as 2021, but then it got moved to 2022. It got delayed again as Google found that its performance was not on par with devices like the Galaxy Z Fold3.

Source and images: FrontPageTech

Gallery: Google Pixel Fold

Report a problem with article
Visual Studio logo on a light background with purple stripes underneath
Previous Article

Visual Studio 2022 now has multi-repository support, a highly requested feature

1 Comment - Add comment

Advertisement