Google's alleged foldable Pixel phone has leaked

Just last month, Google unveiled new devices, such as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, and the Pixel Watch. The search giant also gave the world a glimpse of its Pixel tablet that's coming in 2023. While people also expected to hear from Google about its first-ever foldable phone, the company did not share any updates.

However, Google still seems to be hard at work at developing its first foldable device. Tech news website FrontPageTech was able to acquire images of Google's foldable device in action (images below) from a leaker that they did not identify.

According to FrontPageTech's information, people should expect "usual Pixel-esque performance," as well as camera technology that are present on Google's current phones. The device will also be "really f**king heavy," according to the leaker.