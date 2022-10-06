Google launches Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with larger display, improved camera, and more

Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro today with a Tensor G2 chip, an improved camera, and three color options. The Pixel 7 series resembles its predecessor, the Pixel 6, which was Google’s first phone that utilized the Tensor chip.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come with a 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch Full High Definition (FHD) display respectively, and maximum 1400-nit brightness. The Pixel 7 Pro also has a 10-120 Hz variable refresh rate - the rate at which the display refreshes. The phones are made of aluminum and recycled material. Pixel 7 is available in three shades: Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass similar to Pixel 7 Pro, however, the Pro model replaces Lemongrass with Hazel. The shades are similar to the latest Nest products like the Nest Doorbell and Nest Wifi Pro by Google.

The Pixel 7 runs Android 13, which increases the customization of apps, icons, and wallpapers. Pixel 7 also has a full-day battery that lasts up to 72 hours. Additionally, Pixel 7 comes with a Super Res Zoom that extends the camera range up to 8 times, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro extends up to 30 times. Pixel 7 Pro also has MacroFocus that snaps photos in Pixel High Dynamic Range (HDR+). Google stated:

“We’ve also achieved optical quality similar to a dedicated 2x telephoto lens for Pixel 7 and a 10x telephoto lens for Pixel 7 Pro, so you have the flexibility to creatively frame your shot at multiple magnifications while maintaining high quality.”

Google introduced an exclusive Photo Unblur feature for the latest Google Pixel phones that can edit blurry pictures; users can also edit out distractions from their photos through the Magic Eraser tool. A Guided Frame feature has also been added to increase accessibility through audio guidance, haptic feedback such as vibrations, and visual animations when taking selfies. Users can also access the Cinematic Blur feature and record videos in 10-bit HDR.

Google shared how the Real Tone camera algorithm was exposed to various skin tones, allowing it to render them authentically in different lightings, especially the Night Sight. With Night Sight in the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, sharper images can be taken with half the average amount of exposure.

The latest phones are also coming with an improved version of the Direct My Call feature announced last year, where users can now see a pre-made list of menu options for their frequently called businesses. Previously, the Direct My Call feature would transcribe different extensions and automated messages in real-time to allow users to take action without remembering the content.

Users can also transcribe received audio messages, use Face Unlock to access their phones, and get emoji suggestions while texting. Furthermore, Google mentioned the Pixel 7 series consists of a Titan M2 security chip and VPN by Google One without additional fees.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have a starting price of $599 and $899, respectively, and are available for pre-order from today in these countries. The orders will arrive at major U.S. carriers on October 13, 2022. Countries like Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, and Sweden can also access Pixel phones for the first time.