Where is Google's anticipated foldable Pixel phone? Display analyst answers

Google announced several new devices yesterday, including Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and its first smartwatch (pre-order now). It also showed us a glimpse of the Pixel Tablet, promising that it would launch next year. Users also expected to hear some announcements from Google about its first-ever foldable phone, the alleged "Pixel Fold".

While no one was expecting the company to launch the foldable device at the Made by Google event, users raised questions regarding the device's existence since Google did not share any updates. However, famed display analyst and the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young, reiterated that Google's foldable device is still in the pipeline for a release in 2023.

Thanks to Young's industry sources, we now have an idea about when it could debut. With panel shipment starting in January next year, the company is reportedly eyeing the first quarter of 2023 to release its much-awaited foldable phone.

Q1 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 6, 2022

The alleged Pixel Phone has already faced multiple delays. Initially, it was supposed to come in 2021, but that obviously did not happen. It again tried to bring it to the public sphere this year, but the overall performance was not on par with devices like the Galaxy Z Fold3, leading to another delay. This time, it is apparently targeting Q1 of 2023 for the launch. If all of this is true, the alleged Pixel Fold could be the first foldable phone of 2023 coming from a big brand like Google.

Young previously claimed that the purported Pixel Fold would rock "a new chipset" and feature a 120 Hz display. The outer display is expected to be smaller than the Fold3. We might get more details in the coming months regarding the specifications and other key details of the device.