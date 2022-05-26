Google's much-awaited foldable phone may not release this year

There seems to be a jinx on Google's attempt to release its first-ever foldable phone — it's now been delayed for the second time. We heard the rumors about a possible "Pixel Fold" last year, but the rumors died down quickly, with sources claiming that Google had canceled the project. A couple of months ago, we heard something positive — that Google's much-awaited foldable phone would release this year. Now, we're hearing again from reliable sources that the company has delayed the project.

According to a report published in the Korean news outlet The Elec, Google initially planned to launch the device in the fourth quarter of last year. And the company has since then delayed the foldable twice. The report also claims that the reason behind the delay was that the "Pixel Fold" failed to meet Google's expectations. Previously, we heard that it wasn't on par with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and, hence, was delayed to 2022.

The CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young, has also corroborated that Google delayed the product once again. Young, however, is hearing from his very reliable supply chain sources that Google is eyeing 2023 springtime to release its much-awaited foldable device. Controversial leaker Jon Prosser also claims the same.

Meanwhile, Young has tried to make a guess as to why Google has delayed the product. He believes that the reason behind the delay could be "some software innovations" or "a new chipset".

Previous rumors suggest the "Pixel Fold" will feature a 120 Hz display and that its outer display could be smaller than Fold3's. We hope to get more details as we approach the official launch date.

Meanwhile, you can share your thoughts on Google's upcoming foldable phone in the comments section.

Sources: The Elec, Ross Young