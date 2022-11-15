Visual Studio 2022 now has multi-repository support, a highly requested feature

Microsoft has added multi-repository support to Visual Studio 2022. To begin using the new feature, you need to update to Visual Studio 2022 17.4 which came out last week. With this feature, you can now have up to ten active Git repositories in Visual Studio 2022 active at once.

According to Microsoft, this feature will allow you to work on projects that are based across multiple repositories. Prior to this update, you needed to have a new Visual Studio 2022 window open for each repository, but now you can do it all from one instance, which should make things a lot easier to manage.

Microsoft has made a helpful video showing how you can use this feature right now:

For the time being, Microsoft will only allow you to run 10 active repositories at once so that it can monitor the impact on I/O, CPU, and UI responsiveness. The larger the repository, the more of a performance hit your computer will take. For most developers, the limit should be just fine. In a preview Microsoft ran, only 0.05% of people exceeded the limit.

The company is asking for feedback from the community about this feature. If you want to point anything out to Microsoft, you can do so by taking a survey.