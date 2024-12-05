December Pixel Feature Drop expands Gemini's and camera capabilities

Google has rolled out its latest feature drop for Pixel devices. The update, available now, brings significant upgrades to Gemini, the camera, accessibility, and device performance generally.

First up is Google's AI assistant, Gemini. There, the main addition will be the "Saved Info" feature in Gemini Advanced to let users personalize their interactions with the assistant by sharing preferences such as diet restrictions. Moreover, it extends the functionality of Gemini to almost all apps, where users will be able to make calls, send messages, set alarms, change device settings, and even take selfies using voice commands.

The Gemini Live feature, allowing for real-time translation and transcription, also got more language support and expands globally now. Call screening gets smarter with Gemini Nano offering contextual reply suggestions when unknown callers ring in. Live transcripts from screened conversations provide users with the context they need to choose whether to answer.

Users can now directly share Ultra HDR photos to Instagram, while sharing to Snapchat is also seamless thanks to a redesigned Photo Picker that grants easy access to albums on the device, favorites, and images stored in the cloud.

For Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold users, they now have a Dual Screen preview in Portrait Mode, allowing them or their subject to review the shot before taking it. The fun "Made You Look" feature, previously only available on the newer Pixel Fold, now comes to the first-gen Pixel Fold.

Creative expression gets a boost with the integration of Pixel Studio stickers directly into Gboard, making sharing across messaging platforms easier. Gboard's Emoji Kitchen also gets an update to expand the library of quirky emoji combinations.

The Pixel Screenshots app becomes a powerful organizational tool as users can save information that they discover through the Circle to Search feature directly to screenshots. The app auto-categorizes screenshots and suggests actions based on the content. Integration with Google Wallet enables adding tickets and cards directly from screenshots, while Gboard provides text suggestions from screenshots within other apps.

Security is improved with various key updates too, including Identity Check, currently in beta, which requires biometric authentication for changing sensitive settings. Meanwhile, the built-in Google VPN now extends to Pixel Tablets to give an extra layer of protection while online.