Users are unable to login to Twitter as SMS 2FA glitches

For the last two weeks, Twitter has been a subject of controversy, confusion and even frustration following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company. This time, it's about a key feature that allows people to log in to their accounts - two-factor authentication (2FA).

Some Twitter users are unable to login as they are not receiving the text message code required for 2FA, reports Wired. Users are also unable to make changes to their security settings, or get their hands on their data using Twitter's access your data feature. The issue could be related to microservices being switched off on Twitter for part of the day on Monday.

For those who have opted for authenticator apps such as Microsoft Authenticator might not have to worry since such apps keep generating codes that last for a few seconds before getting recycled.

On Monday, Elon Musk fired Eric Frohnhoefer, a Twitter engineer, over a spat about its Android app. The two got in a back-and-forth in a public thread after Musk tweeted that he wanted to "apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries" and Frohnhoefer tweeted back, “I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong.”

He’s fired — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022

Neither Elon Musk nor Twitter Support have confirmed whether the 2FA services were stopped as part of disabling the microservices for the Android app.

Source: Wired