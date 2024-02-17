Intel releases new beta driver with support for new games and performance improvements

Windows users with Intel processors and graphics cards inside their computers can update to the latest non-WHQL driver under version 31.0.101.5330. It adds support and optimizations for Nightingale and Pacific Drive, plus some notable performance improvements for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Fortnite, and Remnant 2. Here is the changelog.

What is new in Intel driver 31.0.101.5330?

Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics and Intel® Core™ Ultra with Intel® Arc™ Graphics for: Nightingale

Pacific Drive Game performance improvements on Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel® 31.0.101.5194 software driver for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (DX11): Up to 24% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings

Fortnite (DX12): Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings and Nanite enabled

Remnant 2 (DX12): Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings

Fixed issues and bugs include the following:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: Starfield*(DX12) may experience an intermittent application crash while launching the game.

Palworld (DX11) may experience an intermittent crash during extended gameplay sessions.

Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Payday 3 (DX11) may experience an intermittent application crash during extended gameplay sessions. Intel® Core™ Ultra with Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (DX12) may experience an application crash after loading into gameplay on certain maps.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0* (DX12) may exhibit corruption in game menu and during gameplay.

And here is the list of known issues:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel® Core™ Ultra with Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Diablo 4 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience application crash after loading into gameplay.

Autodesk Maya may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.

Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Serif Affinity Photo 2 may experience application crash while running benchmark. Intel® Core™ Processor (12th -14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

You can download Intel driver 31.0.101.5330 non-WHQL from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).