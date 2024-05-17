Intel releases new driver with Hellblade II support, better performance in Starfield, more

Intel Arc and Iris Xe Graphics Driver version 31.0.101.5522 WHQL is out with support for a few upcoming games and updates. If you plan to play Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield May Update, Wuthering Waves, or XDefiant on your Intel-powered system, then the latest driver is a must to get the best experience possible.

Besides optimizations for the new titles, version 31.0.101.5522 WHQL brings performance improvements for Starfield on systems with Intel Arc A-Series graphics products. According to Intel, players can expect up to 8% more FPS on average when playing at 1080p Ultra and up to 7% more FPS on average when playing at 1440p High.

Intel's latest driver does not contain any bug fixes, so a pretty hefty list of known bugs still stands:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: No Rest for the Wicked* (DX11) may experience intermittent application crash during gameplay.

Enshrouded* (VK) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Doom Eternal* (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruptions in game menu and during gameplay.

PugetBench* Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro* Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs: Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora* (DX12) may experience a crash during game loading.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection* (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

PugetBench* Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro* Processing Tests.

Blender* may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors on running certain benchmark tests.

Procyon AI* may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when exporting videos after using certain models for video enhancements.

Launching a game with Endurance Gaming engaged may result in VSync persisting on after disengaging Endurance Gaming during gameplay. A workaround is to relaunch the application. Intel® Core™ Processor (12th -14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online* (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay

Intel's latest graphics drivers are available for PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following processors and graphics cards:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download Intel Arc and Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.5522 WHQL from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).