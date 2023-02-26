Latest Microsoft Edge update fixes a number of Chromium security issues

A few weeks after version 110 of the Microsoft Edge web browser was released in the Stable Channel, a new update to the browser was issued on Saturday (via WinFuture). The new 110.0.1587.56 version was launched because of some "Critical" security issues that have been discovered that could be a problem if they are exploited.

In this case, Microsoft pushed out the update not because of issues in the Edge browser itself but because some security bugs have been found in the Chromium project that Edge uses as its foundation. Microsoft's security page lists eight issues that have been fixed in the Edge update. One of them, CVE-2023-0941, is labeled as "Critical" by the CVE program, stating, "Use after free in Prompts in Google Chrome prior to 110.0.5481.177 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page." The other issues that are listed on the site are ranked as either "High" or "Medium" security issues.

Your Edge browser should auto-update itself to get the new version with the security bug fixes. If you don't want to wait for the auto-update, you can also download the new Edge version for all of Microsoft's supported platforms from the company's web site.