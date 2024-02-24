Microsoft Edge 122 is now available with the rebranded Screenshot feature and more

Microsoft has released Edge 122 for download on the Stable Channel. The latest feature update for Microsoft's PC web browser rebrands its Web Capture feature to Screenshot, along with a new logo for that feature and more.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 122?

Check out the official changelog for the new Stable version of Edge 122:

Fixes Resolved an issue where PDF text fields and drop downs values were being rendered twice for specific files when using the Microsoft Edge built-in PDF reader powered by Adobe Acrobat.

Resolved an issue where printing certain PDF files in landscape mode with the 'fit to printable area' option resulted in incorrect printing. Feature updates Moving Managed Site Indicator (Briefcase icon) into the lock icon in the address bar omnibox. The briefcase icon which signals that a page is managed via admin policies, has been moved into the lock icon in the address bar. End users can view details about the protections for a given page by clicking the lock icon in the address bar and then clicking the briefcase icon. For more information, see Understand Data loss Prevention in Microsoft Edge.

Deprecation of the image enhancement feature. To improve end user experience, the image enhancement feature is deprecated.

Configure recommended policies in the Microsoft Edge management service. The Microsoft Edge management service now provides admins with the ability to set recommended policies. This gives end users permission to override their admin's policy configuration.

Microsoft Edge has rebranded Web Capture to "Screenshot". Microsoft Edge changed the branding for Web Capture with an icon change and renamed the feature to "Screenshot". Users can easily use content from the web by taking a screenshot of a full page or a selected area. They can mark up the screenshot they took with a pen or touch later. Administrators can control availability using the WebCaptureEnabled policy.

You can learn more about the rebranded Screenshot feature in Edge at this Microsoft support site.

Edge 122 Stable has the following policy updates:

New policies AIGenThemesEnabled - Enables DALL-E themes generation

EnhanceSecurityModeAllowUserBypass - Allow users to bypass Enhanced Security Mode

SuperDragDropEnabled - Super Drag Drop enabled

UrlDiagnosticDataEnabled - URL reporting in Edge diagnostic data enabled

EdgeOpenInSidebarEnabled - Enable open in Sidebar

EdgeSidebarCustomizeEnabled - Enable sidebar customize Obsolete policies EdgeEnhanceImagesEnabled - Enhance images enabled (obsolete) Additional policy changes DiagnosticData - Send required and optional diagnostic data about browser usage. Supported on Windows since Stable 122 or later.

The new Edge 122 Stable version also "Fixed various bugs and performance issues" according to the support post.

Microsoft Edge will update itself automatically upon the next restart. However, you can force-install the latest release by opening edge://settings/help. The desktop version of the browser is available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, and Linux.