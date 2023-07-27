Microsoft Edge has a new online mascot, and it's small, furry, and very cute

In this certain time period, where Microsoft is trying to finally close its biggest acquisition ever, while it is also under investigation by the EU for alleged antitrust violations, sometimes you just have to take a step back and have a quick smile or laugh. That's apparently what the person who's in charge of the official Microsoft Edge X (formerly Twitter) account is doing this week.

It started on Monday when the Edge account posted some gibberish. About an hour later, the account posted an explanation, and a video, showing a cute little hedgehog, or rather an "Edgehog" walking across a keyboard.

sorry for the typos. we got an Edgehog 🙂 pic.twitter.com/BDfs8EePYs — Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) July 24, 2023

The action continued on Tuesday, with a new video showing the Edge hog walking around parts of the Microsoft headquarters, and walking on a keyboard again.

sorry we missed your pings, we were busy today pic.twitter.com/pUKLvWGc33 — Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) July 25, 2023

It didn't take long for the Edgehog to get his official Microsoft badge, and the Edge account's profile and header images got changed as well to show the cute and furry creature.

Today's post showed a video of the person behind the Edge account, using Bing Chat to help them write an email explaining in detail why they needed a day off to take care of the Edgehog.

need 3-5 business days to focus on this cute nose. ty @Bing for the assist. pic.twitter.com/T7b9mXSk3l — Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) July 27, 2023

All of this may just be temporary, but we can't help but feel that the Edgehog may be trying to compete with other well-known Microsoft mascots, like the too-friendly Microsoft Office assistant Clippy or the Windows ninja cat unicorn. In any case, we can't wait to see if Edgehog shows up as an Easter Egg in a new Edge developer build.