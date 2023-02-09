Microsoft Edge 110 is available with new Immersive Reader policies and more

Microsoft has released another stable version of its Edge web browser. Version 110 is now available for download in the Stable Channel with a few new features to check out along with some security updates.

What's new in Microsoft Edge 110

Here are the official release notes for Microsoft Edge 110.0.1587.41:

Feature updates New Immersive Reader policies. Immersive Reader in Microsoft Edge simplifies web page layouts, removes clutter, and helps you customize your reading experience. Using these new policies (ImmersiveReaderGrammarToolsEnabled and ImmersiveReaderPictureDictionaryEnabled), administrators can control the availability of Grammar Tools and Picture Dictionary features within Immersive Reader.

Enabling sync for Azure Active Directory signed in customers. Microsoft Edge sync roams data across all signed in instances of Microsoft Edge. This data includes favorites, passwords, browsing history, open tabs, settings, apps, collections, and extensions. For Azure Active Directory users who have sync turned off, after the browser is launched they'll see a notification prompt and have sync turned on for all signed in instances of Microsoft Edge. This sync enablement includes other devices where they're signed in. Additionally, if a user’s other devices don’t have history and open tabs sync on, those two toggles will be turned on. Organizations using the SyncDisabled policy won't be affected by this change.

Drop. Microsoft Edge now offers a simple way to send files and notes across all your signed in mobile and desktop devices. Using the desktop version of Microsoft Edge, Drop can be managed through the sidebar (edge://settings/sidebar). Administrators can control the availability of Drop using the EdgeEDropEnabled policy. Policy updates New policies AutofillMembershipsEnabled - Save and fill memberships

ImmersiveReaderGrammarToolsEnabled - Enable Grammar Tools feature within Immersive Reader in Microsoft Edge

ImmersiveReaderPictureDictionaryEnabled - Enable Picture Dictionary feature within Immersive Reader in Microsoft Edge

PrintPreviewStickySettings - Configure the sticky print preview settings

SearchInSidebarEnabled - Search in Sidebar enabled

WorkspacesNavigationSettings - Configure navigation settings per groups of URLs in Microsoft Edge Workspaces Obsoleted policies DisplayCapturePermissionsPolicyEnabled - Specifies whether the display-capture permissions-policy is checked or skipped

ExemptDomainFileTypePairsFromFileTypeDownloadWarnings - Disable download file type extension-based warnings for specified file types on domains

SetTimeoutWithout1MsClampEnabled - Control Javascript setTimeout() function minimum timeout

ShadowStackCrashRollbackBehavior Configure ShadowStack crash rollback behavior

In addition the new release includes two security updates which you can learn about at the following links: CVE-2023-21794 and CVE-2023-23374.

Microsoft Edge 110 is now available for download from the official website and from within the browser. Edge can update itself automatically, but if you want to get the new version now, you can force-install the latest release by navigating to edge://settings/help.